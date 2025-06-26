Spain's leader sticks by decision to break with NATO spending goal despite Trump tariff threats

MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez walked away from this week's NATO summit with an opt-out from spending more on defense. He also left with fresh threats of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.
On Thursday, the progressive Spanish leader stuck by his decision to break with NATO allies and responded to Trump's comments by pointing out that the European Commission — and not Spain — was who decided the bloc's trade policy.
''What is clear is that trade policy is a policy directed from here, from Brussels,'' Sánchez said. "Spain is an open country. It is a country that is friendly to its friends, and we consider the United States a friend of Spain.''
At the military alliance's summit Wednesday, members agreed to raise their defense spending to 5% of GDP. But Sánchez secured a last-minute exemption, saying that Spain will only spend up to 2.1%, which he called ''sufficient and realistic.''
Trump criticized Spain after the summit, saying the country wanted ''a little bit of a free ride,'' and that it would ''have to pay it back to us on trade" through higher tariffs.
How Sánchez's gamble could play out was up for debate on Thursday.
''It is not always easy to interpret exactly what Mr. Trump means,'' Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever told reporters at an EU summit. ''How he wants to impose import tariffs on Spain separately is a mystery to everyone. Could this perhaps concern specific products from Spain? We will have to wait and see.''
Spain's move on the international stage comes at a complex moment for Sánchez at home as corruption cases involving his inner circle have ensnared his Socialist party and resulted in louder calls — even from some leftwing allies — to announce early elections. So far, Sánchez has refused.