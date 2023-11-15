MADRID — Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez defended his controversial amnesty deal for Catalonia's separatists in parliament on Wednesday, a day before the Socialist leader seeks the endorsement of the chamber to form a new government.

Sánchez has the support of six smaller parties to ensure that he can reach the absolute majority of 176 deputies needed to reestablish his minority coalition government with the left-wing Sumar (Joining Forces) party.

The formation of a new government would end a period of political uncertainty since inconclusive national elections on July 23 left a highly fractured parliament. The Popular Party received the most votes in the elections, but it failed to get enough support to form a government in September because of its alliances with the far-right Vox party.

Controversy has erupted over deals signed with two Catalan separatist parties that included a commitment to pass an amnesty law that would wipe the slate clean for hundreds of Catalan separatists who ran afoul of the law for their roles in the wealthy northeast region's illegal 2017 secession bid that sparked Spain's biggest crisis in decades.

The deal would benefit former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont, who is a fugitive from Spanish law after he fled to Belgium six years ago.

''We are going to promote a climate of living together in harmony and forgiveness,'' Sánchez told lawmakers in reference to amnesty. ''In Catalonia and other regions there are citizens who believe that they would be better going their own way. This government believes that a united Spain is a better Spain."

Sánchez chided the leading right-of-center opposition Popular Party for its hard-line stance against the separatists, saying it pushed more Catalans into the secessionist camp when the conservatives governed. He boasted that his pardoning of imprisoned separatist leaders in 2021 had led to reduced tensions in northeast Catalonia.

''Obviously, it (the amnesty) is going to benefit many people. Political leaders whose ideas I do not share and whose actions I reject.'' Sánchez said. ''But it will also help hundreds of citizens who were swept up in the process, including national police and Mossos d'Esquadra (Catalan regional police), who suffered the consequences of a political crisis of which no one can be proud.''

Spain's judges have heavily criticized the proposed amnesty, calling it an intrusion of the legislative branch into the separation of powers. The European Union is also reviewing it. Sánchez insisted the bill is perfectly legal and in line with Spain's Constitution.

The amnesty agreement has sparked massive protests in Madrid and even in Barcelona, the capital of Catalonia. Spain's opposition conservative and far-right parties accuse Sánchez of betraying the nation for granting the amnesty just to hold onto power.

Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in his turn to speak, struck out at Sánchez for having repeatedly opposed an amnesty in the past and labeled his sudden U-turn on the issue in exchange for parliament support to stay in power as ''political corruption.''

''The amnesty will not improve the climate of living together, if it was so good, why did you not pass it beforehand, you have been five years in government,'' said Feijóo. He promised to do battle to stop the amnesty wherever possible.

Several hundred people protested against Sánchez near the parliament building Wednesday, which was cordoned off amid tight security during the debate.

''It is a complete mockery, a mockery because they are betraying all the Spanish people by making a pact with criminals,'' said 37-year-old physicist Emilio García who took part in the protest.

Sánchez presented his plan for government by highlighting the economic and social progress of his term so far. He compared his policies to expand on women's and workers' rights, health and housing services, as well as adapting to climate change, with what he called the reactionary and negationist agenda of the Popular Party and its Vox party allies.

''The only effective barrier to the policies of the far right is our coalition government,'' Sánchez said.

Should Sánchez, who has been prime minister since 2018 and is one of the longest-serving Socialist leaders in Europe, lose Thursday's vote, he would have a second chance on Saturday to win more ''yes'' than ''no'' votes.

Besides the amnesty, Sánchez had to make other economic concessions to Puigdemont's Junts (Together) party and rival separatist party Republican Left for Catalonia. He also struck similar deals with other small parties in return for support.

Sánchez defended his deals, saying that they will help to continue to normalize the political situation in Catalonia. The separatists' parties have lost power in recent elections, while Sánchez's Socialists have surged in the region.

___

Wilson reported from Barcelona.