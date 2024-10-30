MADRID — Spain's government declares three days of mourning for victims of devastating flash floods.
Spain's government declares three days of mourning for victims of devastating flash floods
Spain's government declares three days of mourning for victims of devastating flash floods.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 30, 2024 at 2:18PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul
8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul.