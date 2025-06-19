Spain rejects NATO's anticipated defense spending increase as 'unreasonable'

MADRID — Spain has rejected a NATO proposal to spend 5% of GDP on defense needs that's due to be announced next week, calling it ''unreasonable.''
In a letter sent Thursday to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that Spain ''cannot commit to a specific spending target in terms of GDP'' at next week's NATO summit in The Hague.
Most U.S. allies at NATO are on track to endorse U.S. President Donald Trump's demand that they invest 5% of gross domestic product on their defense and military needs. In early June, Sweden and the Netherlands said that they aim to meet the new target.
A NATO official on Thursday said discussions between allies on a new defense spending plan were ongoing.
''For Spain, committing to a 5% target would not only be unreasonable, but also counterproductive, as it would move Spain away from optimal spending and it would hinder the EU's ongoing efforts to strengthen its security and defense ecosystem,'' Sánchez wrote in the letter seen by The Associated Press.
Spain was the lowest spender in the 32-nation military alliance last year, directing less than 2% of its GDP on defense expenditure.
In April, Sánchez said the government would raise defense spending by 10.5 billion euros ($12 billion) in 2025 to reach NATO's previous target of 2% of GDP.
Sánchez asked for ''a more flexible formula'' in relation to a new spending target — that either made it optional or left Spain out from its application.