Spain hopes for Bonmati recovery at Euro 2025 and bids for 'historic generation' status

MADRID — Spain's final preparations for the Women's European Championship have been upended.
Again.
Three years ago, Alexia Putellas tore an ACL days before the competition. This time, a different Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder's tournament is in question after Aitana Bonmatí was hospitalized with viral meningitis.
Bonmatí came down with a fever during practice Friday and later checked in to a Madrid hospital.
The team planned to travel to Switzerland on Sunday for the tournament, where it is considered one of the favorites after winning the 2023 World Cup, even though it has never reached a Euros final before.
Spain coach Montse Tomé revealed after Friday's 3-1 victory in a friendly against Japan that the 27-year-old star tested positive for viral meningitis.
''The word is scary, but the doctor tells me that she is under control. She will remain in the hospital and we don't know for how long," Tomé said.
Spain's first game is against Portugal on Thursday in Bern. It will also face Belgium and Italy in Group B.