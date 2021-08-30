A spacious Rice, Minn., was custom designed and built long before the coronavirus and "socially distant" became household words. But, with nearly 20 acres to roam, a full theater and a pizza oven, it is a home to hunker down in. There are even hiking trails on the property, plus an outdoor kitchen for COVID-safe entertaining.

The 5,200-square-foot home is listed for $950,000. Built in 2007, it includes five bedrooms, four baths, a three-stall heated garage and another finished secondary building meant for storage and space for a work shop.

Tired of the trails on the property? Tanner Nordlund of Parcel Real Estate in St. Cloud, listing agent for the property, noted the variety of things to do in the surrounding area.

"It's located directly across from the Mississippi River Park, which has access to access to hiking trails and the Mississippi," he said, along with a frisbee golf course, and archery range. There's even room for a pontoon and camper van in the garage."