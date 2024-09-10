CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launches billionaire and three others on a trip to conduct the first private spacewalk.
SpaceX launches billionaire and three others on a trip to conduct the first private spacewalk
SpaceX launches billionaire and three others on a trip to conduct the first private spacewalk.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 10, 2024 at 9:28AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The first private spacewalk led by a tech billionaire gets underway.