AITKIN, Minn. — A space heater may have been involved in a fire that killed a couple and their young grandson in Aitkin County, sheriff's officials said.
The fire broke out in a trailer home early last Sunday in Wealthwood Township north of Lake Mille Lacs.
Authorities said sheriff's deputies and firefighters arrived, and once the flames were extinguished, they located the three bodies in the charred debris.
Officials have identified the victims as 69-year-old Jeff Cleys, 55-year-old Michelle Cleys and 6-year-old Grant Diehl, of Deerwood.
The remains of two dogs were also located in the debris.
