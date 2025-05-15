Space Force, governors at odds over plans to pull talent from National Guard units

WASHINGTON — The head of the U.S. Space Force is moving ahead with plans to pull talent from Air National Guard units to help build up the still new military service — but several governors remain opposed and argue it tramples on their rights to retain control over their state units.
Overall, the plan would affect only 578 service members across six states and the Air National Guard headquarters and augment the Space Force without creating a separate Space Force National Guard — something the service has said would not be efficient because it would be so small.
''We are actively pursuing where do we want our part-time workforce? What type of work do they do?'' the head of Space Force, Gen. Chance Saltzman, said Thursday at a POLITICO conference.
The transferred service members would be a part-time force like they are now, just serving under the Space Force instead of their state units.
But space missions are some of the most lucrative across the military and private sector and the states that lose space mission service member billets are potentially losing highly valuable part-time workforce members if they have to move away to transfer in to the Space Force.
Last month, the National Governors Association said the transfers violate their right to retain control over their state units.
''We urge that any transfers cease immediately and that there be direct and open engagement with governors,'' the Association said in April. The group was not immediately available to comment on Space Force's plan.
''There's a lot of concern in the National Guard about these individuals who are highly skilled that want to be in the Guard being transferred out,'' Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin said at an Air Force manpower hearing this week.