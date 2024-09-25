Balmain's whimsical show meets Courrèges' minimalism in Paris

In many ways, this collection echoed themes in his archive: an obsession with exaggerated silhouettes, a love for sculptural shoulders, and a desire to embed his personal narrative into the fabric of his designs. But as always with Balmain, the risk and spectacle are as much a part of the show as the clothes themselves. This time, Rousteing leaned heavily into both. Whether all his risks paid off is up for debate, but one thing is certain: subtlety was never on the agenda.