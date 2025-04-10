NEW YORK — S&P 500 loses 5%, more than half its prior historic gain, after White House clarifies US is tariffing China at 145%.
S&P 500 loses 5%, more than half its prior historic gain, after White House clarifies US is tariffing China at 145%
S&P 500 loses 5%, more than half its prior historic gain, after White House clarifies US is tariffing China at 145%.
The Associated Press
April 10, 2025 at 4:05PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
S&P 500 loses 5%, more than half its prior historic gain, after White House clarifies US is tariffing China at 145%
S&P 500 loses 5%, more than half its prior historic gain, after White House clarifies US is tariffing China at 145%.