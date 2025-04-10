NEW YORK — S&P 500 falls 3.5% as Wall Street swings from euphoria back to worries about US-China trade war.
S&P 500 falls 3.5% as Wall Street swings from euphoria back to worries about US-China trade war
S&P 500 falls 3.5% as Wall Street swings from euphoria back to worries about US-China trade war.
The Associated Press
April 10, 2025 at 8:02PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Six people have died in a helicopter crash in the Hudson River in New York City, an AP source says
Six people have died in a helicopter crash in the Hudson River in New York City, an AP source says.