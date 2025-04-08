Wires

S&P 500 drops 1.6% after another day of sharp reversals as uncertainty reigns over Trump's trade war

S&P 500 drops 1.6% after another day of sharp reversals as uncertainty reigns over Trump's trade war.

The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 8:01PM

NEW YORK — S&P 500 drops 1.6% after another day of sharp reversals as uncertainty reigns over Trump's trade war.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

S&P 500 drops 1.6% after another day of sharp reversals as uncertainty reigns over Trump's trade war

S&P 500 drops 1.6% after another day of sharp reversals as uncertainty reigns over Trump's trade war.

Wires

Denver Nuggets fire coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, AP source says

Wires

At least 44 people have died in the nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic, emergency agency director says