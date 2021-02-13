HONOLULU — Amadou Sow had 14 points as UC Santa Barbara stretched its winning streak to nine games, defeating Hawaii 59-50 on Friday night.
JaQuori McLaughlin had 14 points for UC Santa Barbara (13-3, 9-2 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis added 11 points. Miles Norris had seven rebounds and three blocks.
Hawaii totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
James Jean-Marie had 10 points for the Rainbow Warriors (7-6, 5-6).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Lewis among 32 Twins minor-leaguers coming to training camp
Pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers on Thursday as spring training begins. The full squad has its first workout next week.
Puck Drop
Gophers men move up, women down in latest college hockey polls
A pair of shutouts on the road boosted the U men's hockey team; being swept at home dropped the women from the No, 2 spot they'd held.
Twins
Twins to sign starting pitcher Shoemaker
Matt Shoemaker, a 34-year-old former Angel, will get a one-year, $2 million contract.
High Schools
Departures, safety concerns ripple through ranks of Minnesota high school basketball officials
COVID-19 has prompted dozens to stop working games at a time.
Gophers
Scoggins: Confounding Gophers defy explanation
Is Richard Pitino's team overachieving or underachieving? Is its résumé impressive or damning?