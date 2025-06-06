Sovereignty vs. Journalism in the Belmont gives horse racing a Kentucky Derby rematch

Horse racing is getting a Kentucky Derby rematch in the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday to close out the Triple Crown.
Derby winner Sovereignty and runner-up Journalism, who won the Preakness two weeks later, headline the field of eight in the Belmont. Add in Baeza, and the top three finishers from the first Saturday in May are involved.
''We're delighted to have the first three horses out of the Derby challenging each other again,'' said Michael Banahan of Godolphin, which owns Sovereignty. ''It's a quality race. ... It should set up well, and may the best horse win.''
Journalism opened as the 8-5 morning line favorite with Sovereignty the second choice at 4-1. Journalism won the Preakness run without Sovereignty after owners and trainer Bill Mott opted to give their horse extra rest.
The intent was to focus on the Belmont rather than chase the chance for Sovereignty to become the sport's 14th Triple Crown champion and first since Justify in 2018.
''We felt that the best thing for him and to have a career through the whole season, and maybe into next year as well, was spacing his races a little bit,'' Banahan said. ''Bill Mott, who's trained horses for us for a long time, is very judicious about where he wants to place his horses. And we put a lot of faith in the recommendations that he would give us.''
Michael McCarthy-trained Journalism is the only horse running in all three legs of the Triple Crown this year. And he is the favorite for a reason.
''Journalism is a very tough horse,'' said John Shirreffs, who trains Baeza. ''One thing about Journalism, (if) he runs his race (like in) Kentucky, Pimlico, he's very tough. He's solid. So, it's going to be a very difficult horse to beat.''