NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Bank of America Corp., up $1.28 to $38.85.

The bank posted a much smaller decline in profits than some rivals reported last week.

Twitter Inc., up $3.37 to $48.45.

The company announced a takeover defense after Tesla CEO Elon Musk made an unsolicited bid to buy the messaging platform.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., up $4.72 to $88.22.

The company's board said it would explore a sale after receiving a bid that was higher than one from Carl Icahn, which the company called "inadequate."

Charles Schwab Corp., down $7.81 to $74.94.

The online brokerage reported results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

Synchrony Financial, up $2.33 to $40.03.

The credit card issuer reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

DiDi Global Inc., down 45 cents to $2.01.

The Chinese ride-hailing company said it would hold a shareholder meeting May 23 to vote on delisting its U.S. shares.

Natus Medical Inc., up $7.46 to $33.51.

The medical device maker agreed to be acquired for $33.50 a share in cash by the investment firm ArchiMed.

Coterra Energy Inc., up $1.35 to $30.77.

Energy companies were higher as natural gas prices rose sharply.