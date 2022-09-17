Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MACOMB, Ill. — Justin Miller hit Isaiah Wooden with a 73-yard touchdown pass with 33 seconds remaining to give Southern Utah a 17-10 win on Saturday over Western Illinois.

Western Illinois had tied the game 21 seconds earlier.

Miller found Wooden wide open deep down the left side for the game-winner. The Leathernecks (0-3) had tied the game on Clay Bruno's 5-yard keeper after driving WIU 73 yards.

The Thunderbirds (2-1) had six takeaways with four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Southern Utah took advantage of a short field to score first on Micah Pettit's 27-yard field goal. The Thunderbirds made it 10-0 in the final minute of the first quarter after Julian Sanderlin's fumble recovery led to Elijah Burns' 5-yard touchdown two plays later.

Miller was 20-of-33 passing with 194 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Bruno had 219 passing yards and 70 rushing but threw three of the picks. Naseim Brantley had eight catches for 116 yards.



