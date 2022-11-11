CEDAR CITY, Utah — Drake Allen scored 17 points as Southern Utah beat Division III-member La Verne 117-55 on Thursday.
Allen made all eight of his shots from the floor for the Thunderbirds (1-1). Harrison Butler recorded 16 points and was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.
Brian Adams, John Malone II and Taveres James all scored eight for the Leopards.
NEXT UP
Southern Utah hosts Saint Katherine in its next matchup on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Crucial sequence leads to U men's hockey defeat against Penn State
The top-rated Gophers went on the power play late in the second period with the score tied 1-1. Not only did the Nittany Lions kill the penalty, they scored shortly after the teams were at equal strength and went on to a 4-2 victory at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Sports
Fiala beats OT buzzer to give Kings 2-1 win over Blackhawks
Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night.
Gophers
Gophers gymnastics team signs seven — a program record
Among the gymnasts signing Wednesday with Minnesota were Jordyn Lyden of Stillwater High School, and Sophia Nguyen of Hopkins High School.
Sports
Pullin's shot lifts UC Riverside over Loyola Marymount 81-79
Zyon Pullin sank a jumper with 1 second left, finishing with 23 points, to rally UC Riverside to an 81-79 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.
High Schools
Rosemount rolls to Class 6A football quarterfinal victory over Centennial
The Irish benefited from a touchdown on a blocked punt and a good punt return to midfield in the first half to set up another touchdown.