BATON ROUGE, La. — J'Quan Ewing scored 16 points as Southern beat Champion Christian 112-52 on Monday night.
Ewing added six rebounds for the Jaguars (3-4). Jaronn Wilkens was 5 of 6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Jariyon Wilkens was 4 of 5 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
Xavier Hall led the way for the Tigers (0-5) with 15 points. Champion Christian also got 10 points and two steals from Braylon Hawkins. Ariyon Williams also put up seven points and five assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Souhan: New Twins boss Joe Pohlad talks expectations and thick skin
"I grew up with it." That's what Joe Pohlad says of criticism. He hears it, on payroll and playoff losing streaks, but he doesn't let it drive him.
Sports
Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury
An uneven start to the season for the Minnesota Timberwolves turned even worse when Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington. He wasn't putting any weight on his right leg.
Sports
Stamkos lifts Lightning past Sabres 6-5 in OT
Steven Stamkos scored his second goal of the game 2:44 into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 6-5 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.
Sports
Siakam scores 18 in return, Raptors beat Cavaliers 100-88
Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return from injury, O.G. Anunoby scored 20 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-88 on Monday night.
Sports
Smart dishes 15, scores 22, Celtics crush Hornets 140-105
The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year showed he can do it on offense, too.