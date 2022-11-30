HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Donovan Ivory had 20 points in Southern Miss' 64-54 win over Montana on Tuesday night.
Ivory added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-0). Felipe Haase added 18 points while going 5 of 8 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney was 2 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.
The Grizzlies (3-5) were led in scoring by Lonnell Martin Jr., who finished with 18 points. Dischon Thomas added 15 points for Montana. Josh Bannan also put up 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
