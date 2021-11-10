HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Tae Hardy had 30 points as Southern Miss got past William Carey 81-67 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 16 points for Southern Miss. Rashad Bolden added 13 points. Isaih Moore had 10 points.

Zarkeichious Martin had 27 points for the Crusaders. Emile Kazeneza added 12 points. Arturro Bingham had 10 points.

