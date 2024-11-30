Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4)
Southern Miss hosts Milwaukee after Alvarez's 21-point performance
Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4)
By The Associated Press
Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 157.5
BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Milwaukee after Neftali Alvarez scored 21 points in Southern Miss' 82-74 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.
The Golden Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Southern Miss is fourth in the Sun Belt with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Deantoni Gordon averaging 9.0.
The Panthers are 1-3 in road games. Milwaukee is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.
Southern Miss' average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 80.0 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 82.2 Southern Miss gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the Golden Eagles.
AJ McKee is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Already buried under snow, Great Lakes region expected to see more stormy weather this week
Snow continued to fall Monday around parts of the Great Lakes region, where storm-weary residents who have plowed and shoveled for days faced the prospect of even greater accumulations.