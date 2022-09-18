HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ty Keyes completed six passes — three going for touchdowns — and Southern Mississippi beat FCS-level Northwestern State 64-10 on Saturday.
Keyes went 6-for-9 for 192 yards and backup Zach Wilcke threw for a touchdown. Keyes also scored a touchdown on a 7-yard run midway through the third quarter. A 28-point second quarter put the Golden Eagles (1-2) in front 41-0 at intermission.
Zachary Clement threw for 188 yards and a touchdown and an interception for the Demons (0-3).
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Mobile home park residents say they're under attack due to management's required repairs, changing rules
More from Star Tribune
Local Mobile home park residents say they're under attack due to management's required repairs, changing rules
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Marathon doesn't go Twins' way as Cleveland sweeps doubleheader in 15 innings
The Twins showed some fight down 5-0 but still fell seven games back and below .500 with their latest loss to the Guardians.
Sports
Canterbury Park: Entries, picks, results, odds and racing updates
Jay Lietzau's picks, race results, entries, odds and horse racing news.
Sports
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Veteran QBs Clifford, Nix deliver big
Being a good, but definitely not great, quarterback can be a rough ride in college football.
Sports
Washington makes statement, beats No. 11 Michigan St 39-28
Kalen DeBoer knew no matter how well the transition had gone, this was the week that would validate — one way or another — what Washington had showed so far.
Sports
Johnson steps in, No. 24 Texas A&M beats No. 13 Miami 17-9
Max Johnson threw for 140 yards and a touchdown in his first start for No. 24 Texas A&M and the Aggies beat No. 13 Miami 17-9 on Saturday night.