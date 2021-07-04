OLIVIA, Minn. — A police officer in southern Minnesota shot and killed a person early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officials in the town of Olivia, located about 100 miles west of the Twin Cities, said the shooting occurred after an armed person confronted an off-duty officer in an alley about 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

"An altercation took place between the officer and the individual which resulted in the officer discharging their firearm," the city statement said.

The person was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Officials say the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

No further information was immediately available.