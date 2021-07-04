OLIVIA, Minn. — A police officer in southern Minnesota shot and killed a person early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Officials in the town of Olivia, located about 100 miles west of the Twin Cities, said the shooting occurred after an armed person confronted an off-duty officer in an alley about 2:20 a.m. Sunday.
"An altercation took place between the officer and the individual which resulted in the officer discharging their firearm," the city statement said.
The person was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Officials say the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
No further information was immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
16-year-old Richmond girl dies in single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old Richmond girl died July 1 after crashing her vehicle on a county road north of Richmond, Minn., according to a news release issued…
Local
A Minnesotan's journey from corporate America to conspiracy theory promotion
Sean G. Turnbull was motivated not by profit but by a drive to explore issues largely ignored by the mainstream media, he said in an interview with The Washington Post.
Local
Teen who recorded Floyd's arrest loses uncle in police crash
The teenager who recorded the last moments of George Floyd's life in a video that helped launch a global protest movement against racial injustice said her uncle has died in a crash involving a Minneapolis police car.
Local
Man critically injured in house fire near Minnehaha Parkway in Minneapolis
The man was located on the first floor, where the fire originated, authorities said.
Business
Companies navigate tensions over office reopening plans
Last year, companies around the U.S. scrambled to figure out how to shut down their offices and set up their employees for remote work as the COVID-19 virus suddenly bore down on the world.