DULUTH – A 70-year-old man from southern Minnesota was cited with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct for punching a WCCO-TV journalist’s phone out of his hands near President Donald Trump’s rally last week, the city attorney said Thursday.

Police said Duane Waldriff, of Lamberton, Minn., was allegedly near the Duluth airport arguing with a Joe Biden supporter ahead of the president’s Sept. 30 visit when he noticed he was being filmed by Dymanh Chhoun, a photojournalist for WCCO.

Waldriff — who had earlier been in a truck with Trump signs, according to police and media outlets — allegedly turned and hit Chhoun’s phone while it was recording. WCCO aired the footage, which police also used to ask for help identifying Waldriff.

Police said Chhoun was not hurt, nor was his phone damaged.

“Our office looked at all currently available evidence and asked the Duluth Police Department to issue a citation based on our review,” Duluth City Attorney Rebecca St. George said in a statement. “We take all criminal matters very seriously, and will prosecute this case accordingly.”

The offenses are punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a maximum $1,000 fine.