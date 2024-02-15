A Valentine's Day storm dropped several inches of snow across the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota Wednesday into Thursday. Between 6 and 7 inches of snow fell across the south Twin Cities metro, the National Weather Service said.
What's the snow look like in your neighborhood?
Share your pictures and videos with the Star Tribune for a chance to be featured here.
A person and their dog walking through the snow at Father Hennepin Park in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.
Mark Smeby
The fresh snowfall at Loring Park in Minneapolis on Thursday morning.
Mariana Alves
The fresh snowfall in the south metro on Thursday morning.
@bluewaveplanet via X
Snow covered the patio on Wilson Park Tower apartment buliding Thursday in Minneapolis. Nearly seven inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities metro area overnight.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
The sun rises on the snow dusted Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis Thursday.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Minnesotans woke up to several inches of snow to plow including those in Burnsville on Thursday.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune