NEW ORLEANS — Jayden Saddler had 13 points and 11 assistants and Southern edged Tulane 73-70 on Saturday.
P.J. Byrd had 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Southern (1-1). Tyrone Lyons added 12 points. Brion Whitley had 11 points.
Kevin Cross had 20 points for the Green Wave (1-1). Jalen Cook added 19 points and seven assists. Jaylen Forbes had 12 points.
