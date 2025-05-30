Sports

Southern California thumps TCU 13-1 in Corvallis Regional opener

Adrian Lopez had three hits and three RBIs to back a stellar start by Caden Aoki and No. 3 seed Southern California breezed to a 13-1 victory over second-seeded TCU in the first game of the Corvallis Regional on Friday.

The Associated Press
May 30, 2025 at 10:37PM

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Adrian Lopez had three hits and three RBIs to back a stellar start by Caden Aoki and No. 3 seed Southern California breezed to a 13-1 victory over second-seeded TCU in the first game of the Corvallis Regional on Friday.

The Trojans (36-21) await the winner of the nightcap between top-seed Oregon State and No. 4 seed Saint Mary's for a Saturday matchup. TCU (39-19) will play an elimination game against the loser earlier Saturday.

Lopez had an RBI base hit in the sixth and a two-run single in the seventh as USC scored three runs in each inning.

Aoki (6-4) gave up four hits in eight innings with six strikeouts and no walks. He allowed a solo homer to Sawyer Strosnider in the fourth. Sax Matson pitched a scoreless ninth.

USC's Brayden Dowd and Richard Tejeda had three hits apiece and combined for three RBIs and four runs scored. Abbrie Covarrubias went 0 for 2 but drove in two runs and scored three.

TCU starter Tommy LaPour (8-3) allowed three runs on six hits in three innings. Louis Rodriguez followed and was tagged for three runs in 2 1/3.

USC has won the College World Series 12 times — most recently in 1998. The Trojans have made 21 appearances in the CWS but none since 2001.

The Horned Frogs have made six CWS appearances — most recently in 2023 — and never won it.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

PWHL's 2 newest GMs, Gardner Morey and Turner, eager to begin building expansion rosters next week

Cara Gardner Morey was so eager to begin building PWHL Vancouver's expansion roster, the now-former Princeton coach was already formulating a priority list of potential players she'd target before landing the general manager's job.

Sports

Nick Taylor makes it look easy in the rain and shares the lead at Memorial

Sports

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers to miss at least 2 games while in WNBA's concussion protocol