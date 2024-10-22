Southern California official resigns and will plead guilty in COVID funds probe

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said Andrew Do signed an agreement to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery in connection with the scheme, and received more than $500,000 in payments for his role. While Andrew Do helped assign the funds to the meals program starting in 2020 and publicly touted the program's benefits to the community, only 15% of the more than $9 million funneled to Viet America Society was used for that stated purpose, Estrada said.