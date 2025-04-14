Southern California rocked by a strong earthquake near San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California on Monday morning, swaying lights and rattling cups off shelves, but officials reported no injuries or major damage.
The quake was centered in San Diego County near the mountain town of Julian, which is known for its apple pie shops, and was felt as far north as Los Angeles
A San Diego County firefighter who answered the phone at the Julian fire station said there were no reports of damage and no calls for service after what was a ''good shaking.'' The county police and sheriff's departments also said they had received no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Riley Ozuna, owner of the Julian Cafe & Bakery, said some cups fell onto the ground at her business. ''But everything is OK,'' she said.
Schoolchildren were escorted outside of buildings as a precaution when the ground started moving, said Capt. Thomas Shoots of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for San Diego County. He got a shake alert and then started feeling things rolling and swaying.
''There was a lot of shaking and rattling around,'' he said. ''But thankfully everything seems to be back to normal.''
Paul Nelson, owner of the Eagle Mining Co., an old-fashioned gold mine in Julian where visitors can learn about panning for gold, said it shook ''pretty good'' but there was no damage at the mine or the gift shop.
He said a couple of picture frames on the checkout counter at the gift shop were knocked over.