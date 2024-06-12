Indianapolis — Southern Baptists elect North Carolina pastor to be the next president of their convention.
More from Star Tribune
Politics Publisher Steve Grove maintained occasional contact with Walz chief of staff, former colleague
More from Star Tribune
Politics Publisher Steve Grove maintained occasional contact with Walz chief of staff, former colleague
More from Star Tribune
Politics Publisher Steve Grove maintained occasional contact with Walz chief of staff, former colleague
More from Star Tribune
Politics Publisher Steve Grove maintained occasional contact with Walz chief of staff, former colleague
More from Star Tribune
Politics Publisher Steve Grove maintained occasional contact with Walz chief of staff, former colleague
More from Star Tribune
Politics Publisher Steve Grove maintained occasional contact with Walz chief of staff, former colleague
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune