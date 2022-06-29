BERLIN — Authorities in Austria declared a civil emergency Wednesday after some villages in the southern state of Carinthia were cut off by mudslides and flooding following heavy rainfall.
Public broadcaster ORF reported that residents of Treffen and Arriach were told to seek safety in the upper levels of their houses.
Several people who were trapped in their homes had to be airlifted to safety with helicopters.
A storm late Tuesday had brought severe winds and heavy rain to the region.
