Minnesota's congressional delegation is backing an effort to remember a South St. Paul police officer who was killed in the 1930s.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig's office announced in a news release that her bill to rename a local post office for South St. Paul officer Leo Pavlak had been introduced in the House and is supported by the state's two senators and seven House members. Pavlak died as a result of a 1933 robbery, according to the release.

March 1935: Harold Stassen, then Dakota County attorney, handed South St. Paul Police Chief E.J. Mcalpine a machine gun identified as the one used in the killing of officer Leo Pavlak in a payroll holdup in September 1933. The gun, stolen from a South St. Paul police car, was found in the Chicago apartment of Arthur (Loc) Barker, alleged kidnapper of Edward G. Bremer, St. Paul banker.

"Officer Pavlak gave his life in service to his community — and to this day, his family continues to honor his memory with service to their own communities," Craig said in a statement. "Two of his grandsons became police officers and his great-grandson is currently enrolled in a law enforcement program."

Pavlak's grandson Bob, who worked for the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, said the family is extremely grateful to all involved.

"On behalf of the Pavlak family, we'd like to thank everyone that has been involved in this recognition for Leo Pavlak, including the legislators [and the] South St. Paul Police Department," Bob Pavlak said.

The Minnesota House voted 130-0 in May to pass a resolution calling on Congress to name the South St. Paul post office for Pavlak.