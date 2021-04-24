SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in South St. Paul are trying to corral a wild goat before a driver hits it.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Saturday that police believe the goat likely escaped from a livestock market. It's been seen roaming a hillside on the city's eastern side for several months and has attracted a legion of fans on social media.

But police say the goat is becoming more comfortable venturing closer to roads in search of food and have reached out to Farmaste Animal Sanctuary for help in capturing the animal.

The goat isn't the first wayward animal to wander through South St. Paul. Animals on occasion have escaped from the city's now-closed stockyards. Police in 2008 killed a 1,896-pound bull after it wandered onto Interstate 494 during the morning rush hour. A year later officers put down at least three goats, including one that got stuck in a window-well and another that residents had named "Brownie."