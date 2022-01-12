More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Golden Valley, Hopkins pass mask mandates
The short list of suburbs passing masking mandates looks to be growing, and Minnetonka may be next.
High Schools
South St. Paul boys' basketball coach resigns after pleading guilty to fraud charges
Matt McCollister coached the Packers to a perfect record this season and to 30 wins in their past 32 games.
Local
Minneapolis, St. Paul will require proof of vaccination for indoor dining. Here's what to know.
The Twin Cities will start requiring people to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter bars, restaurants and other places that serve food and drinks.
Politics
1/6 panel requests interview from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy
The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, as it shifts its focus to former President Donald Trump's inner circle — and what he was doing as hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.
