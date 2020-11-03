Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is trying to maintain her Second Congressional District seat against Republican challenger Tyler Kistner in a swing district race clouded by legal confusion.

The timing of the election was up in the air after Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks’ death in September. The Secretary of State initially announced the contest would be bumped to February. Craig successfully challenged that decision in court and the race was returned to Nov. 3 — although there was not an outcome by this edition’s print deadline.

Kistner has continued to call for a February special election. His attorney is scheduled to make that case in court a few days after Election Day. The impact of the ongoing court battle on Tuesday’s outcome remains to be seen.

Craig is a freshman representative and former health care manufacturing company executive who has campaigned on her record of working across the aisle and trying to address health care costs. She proposed a public insurance option and allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Kistner is a first-time candidate who previously served in the Marine Corps. He has sounded a similar bipartisan message, pitching himself as an independent thinker who would not be beholden to special interest groups.

Polls showed Craig with a lead headed into Election Day. But both candidates were pushing hard to the finish line and visiting every county in the district in the race’s final days.

The district includes much of the Twin Cities’ southern suburbs and extends southeast past Wabasha. Craig has been fighting to hang on to the seat she flipped from GOP control in 2018. Republican Jason Lewis previously represented the area, which had been in GOP hands since 2001.