SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's ruling party chief says it's necessary to suspend the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
South Korea's ruling party chief says it's necessary to suspend the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol
South Korea's ruling party chief says it's necessary to suspend the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 6, 2024 at 12:37AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran says it successfully conducted a space launch, the latest for a program criticized by the West
Iran says it successfully conducted a space launch, the latest for a program criticized by the West.