SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's president says he's 'very sorry' for causing anxiety with martial law declaration.
South Korea's president says he's 'very sorry' for causing anxiety with martial law declaration
South Korea's president says he's 'very sorry' for causing anxiety with martial law declaration.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 7, 2024 at 1:07AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
South Korea's president says he's 'very sorry' for causing anxiety with martial law declaration
South Korea's president says he's 'very sorry' for causing anxiety with martial law declaration.