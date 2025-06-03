South Korea's new leader Lee has lived a turbulent life. Now, big challenges await him

SEOUL, South Korea — Lee Jae-myung was a child laborer with an arm deformity. He attempted suicide. He later made his way through university and became a highly divisive politician who survived a stabbing attack and struggles with numerous criminal charges.
His turbulent life climaxed, as Lee, 60, the candidate of the main liberal Democratic Party, was elected as South Korea's new president to succeed his conservative archrival Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over his stunning imposition of martial law.
There are both hopes and fears about Lee's win. Supporters think he's an able leader who can get things done and fix the country's deep-rooted economic inequality and corruption. But critics say Lee will likely oppress political opponents and intensify a domestic division.
Here's a look at Lee, whose single, five-year presidency begins on Wednesday:
Childhood poverty
After graduating from an elementary school, Lee had to work at various factories in Seongnam, a city near Seoul, because his family couldn't afford his secondary education.
At a factory manufacturing baseball gloves, he had his left forearm crushed by a press machine, getting a permanent arm disability. Lee said he suffered beating at his factories and hated encountering a girl who was a neighbor when he helped his garbage collector father's work at a traditional market.
Despaired, Lee tried to kill himself twice, both unsuccessfully. He later got back on his feet and entered Seoul's Chung-Ang University with a full scholarship, before he became a human rights lawyer.