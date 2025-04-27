South Korea's main opposition party taps former party chief as presidential candidate

SEOUL, South Korea — Lee Jae-myung, a liberal who wants greater economic parity in South Korea and warmer ties with North Korea, became the main opposition party's presidential candidate Sunday, solidifying his position as front-runner to succeed recently ousted conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The former Democratic Party chief had led the opposition-controlled parliament's impeachment of Yoon over the imposition of martial law in December. The country's Constitutional Court formally dismissed Yoon earlier this month, prompting a snap presidential election on June 3, which will give the winner a full, single five-year term.
The Democratic Party announced Lee won its presidential nomination with nearly 90% of the votes cast during the party's primary that ended Sunday, defeating two competitors.
Lee is the clear favorite to win the election.
In a Gallup Korea poll released Friday, 38% of respondents chose Lee as their preferred new president, while all other aspirants obtained single-digit support ratings. The main conservative People Power Party is to nominate its candidate next weekend, and its four presidential hopefuls competing to win the party ticket won a combined 23% of support ratings in the Gallup survey.
It will be Lee's third bid to run for president.
Lee, 60, lost the 2022 election to Yoon in the narrowest margin recorded in the country's presidential elections. In 2017, Lee ranked third in a Democratic Party presidential primary.
He served as the governor of South Korea's most populous Gyeonggi province and a mayor of Seongnam city and has long established an image as an anti-establishment figure who can eliminate deep-rooted unfairness, inequality and corruption in South Korea. But his critics view him as a populist who relies on stoking divisions and demonizing opponents and worry his rule would likely end up intensifying a domestic division.