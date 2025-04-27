Wires

South Korea's main opposition party selects former party chief Lee Jae-myung as presidential candidate

South Korea's main opposition party selects former party chief Lee Jae-myung as presidential candidate.

The Associated Press
April 27, 2025 at 8:52AM

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's main opposition party selects former party chief Lee Jae-myung as presidential candidate.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

South Korea's main opposition party selects former party chief Lee Jae-myung as presidential candidate

South Korea's main opposition party selects former party chief Lee Jae-myung as presidential candidate.

Wires

Arizona's Eugenio Suárez has hit 4 homers in his first 4 at-bats against the Atlanta Braves

Wires

Iran raises death toll in port explosion to at least 14 killed, as some 750 others injured