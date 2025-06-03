SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's main conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo concedes defeat in the presidential election.
June 3, 2025 at 4:41PM
South Korean media say liberal opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung has been elected president.