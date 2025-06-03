Wires

South Korea's main conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo concedes defeat in the presidential election

South Korea's main conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo concedes defeat in the presidential election.

The Associated Press
June 3, 2025 at 4:41PM

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's main conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo concedes defeat in the presidential election.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

South Korean media say liberal opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung has been elected president

South Korean media say liberal opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung has been elected president.

Wires

Judge rules federal prisons must continue providing hormone therapy and social accommodations to transgender inmates

Wires

South Korea's main conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo concedes defeat in the presidential election