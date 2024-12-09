SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's Justice Ministry says President Yoon has been placed under a travel ban for investigation of martial law.
South Korea's Justice Ministry says President Yoon has been placed under a travel ban for investigation of martial law
South Korea's Justice Ministry says President Yoon has been placed under a travel ban for investigation of martial law.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 9, 2024 at 6:44AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Arizona AG sues Saudi agrobusiness over excessive groundwater pumping, alleging violation of public nuisance law
Arizona AG sues Saudi agrobusiness over excessive groundwater pumping, alleging violation of public nuisance law.