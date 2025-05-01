Wires

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo says he's resigning, likely to run in next month's presidential election

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo says he's resigning, likely to run in next month's presidential election.

The Associated Press
May 1, 2025 at 7:17AM

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo says he's resigning, likely to run in next month's presidential election.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo says he's resigning, likely to run in next month's presidential election

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo says he's resigning, likely to run in next month's presidential election.

Wires

Minnesota Timberwolves advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs by beating Los Angeles Lakers 103-96 in Game 5

Wires

Sex assault reports in the US military fell by nearly 4% last year due to a big drop in the Army, officials tell AP