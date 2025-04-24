South Korean truth commission halts probe into adoption fraud, hundreds of cases in limbo

It was unclear if and when another commission will be established . Political attention is now focused on the early presidential election. South Korea's constitutional Court formally removed Yoon from office on April 4, months after the opposition-controlled legislature impeached him over his brief imposition of martial law in December. The ruling triggered a snap presidential election set for June 3. Park Geon Tae, a senior investigator who led the probe into adoptions, said the truth commission would be unable to produce any further investigation reports on adoptions before the end of its mandate, after the terms of five of the nine commissioners ended following Wednesday's meeting. This potentially paralyzes the decision-making process, which requires the support of at least five members. Most Korean adoptees were registered by agencies as abandoned orphans, even though many had relatives who could have been easily identified or located. This practice has often made it difficult—or even impossible—for them to trace their roots.