SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean president says he will lift martial law following Cabinet meeting that's expected within hours.
South Korean president says he will lift martial law following Cabinet meeting that's expected within hours
South Korean president says he will lift martial law following Cabinet meeting that's expected within hours.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 3, 2024 at 7:40PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
President-elect Donald Trump's attorneys ask New York judge to set aside verdict and dismiss felony hush money case
President-elect Donald Trump's attorneys ask New York judge to set aside verdict and dismiss felony hush money case.