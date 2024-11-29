South Korean politician calls for investigation of biomass energy material imported from Indonesia

Biomass can come from organic material like plants, wood and waste, and many coal-fired power plants can be easily modified to burn it alongside coal to make energy. As countries accelerate their energy transitions, demand for biomass is growing: The use of bioenergy has increased an average of about 3% per year between 2010 and 2022, the International Energy Agency said. Experts including the IEA say it's important for that demand to happen in a sustainable way, such as using waste and crop residue rather than converting forest land to grow bioenergy crops.