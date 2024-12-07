SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean parliamentary motion to impeach President Yoon fails after ruling party lawmakers boycott vote.
South Korean parliamentary motion to impeach President Yoon fails after ruling party lawmakers boycott vote
South Korean parliamentary motion to impeach President Yoon fails after ruling party lawmakers boycott vote.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 7, 2024 at 12:29PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
South Korean parliamentary motion to impeach President Yoon fails after ruling party lawmakers boycott vote
South Korean parliamentary motion to impeach President Yoon fails after ruling party lawmakers boycott vote.