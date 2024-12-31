South Korean adoptees and families rocked by fraud allegations

The U.S. State Department told AP this summer that it would work with its historian to piece together its history, and detailed initial findings that some documents might have been falsified. But it said there was no evidence that U.S. officials were aware of it. The State Department has since said that it has ''been unable to identify any records that could provide insight into the U.S. government role in adoptions from South Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.''