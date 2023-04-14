SEOUL, South Korea — A bus carrying Israeli tourists fell on its side on a road in southern South Korea, killing one woman and injuring 34 other people.
The tour bus with 33 Israelis and two South Koreans — the bus driver and a tour guide — crashed Thursday on a slope in the southern city of Chungju, the Interior and Safety Ministry said on its website.
It said a 62-year-old Israeli woman died and seven of the injured people were in serious condition.
The ministry said the crash happened as the bus rolled backward while the driver was shifting gears. Ministry officials said the exact cause is under investigation.
